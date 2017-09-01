Steak ‘n Shake Breakfast Cereal Milkshakes!!!!

Steak ‘n Shake launched this week a line of breakfast cereal-themed milkshakes. According to Food & Wine, the new shakes pair top Kellogg’s breakfast cereals such as Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Krispies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch with Steak ‘n Shake’s classic hand-scooped shakes. The shakes, which cost $3.79, also come in Honey Smacks and Caramel Frappe flavors. As the restaurant asks, “Why have cereal with just milk, when you can have it with a milkshake?!”