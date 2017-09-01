Sam Smith Gives Fans Another Clue About New Music

By Robyn Collins

On Thursday, August 31 Sam Smith gave fans hope in a letter that he posted, promising news that something was coming “very soon” and he had “poured his heart into this record.”

Let than 24 hours later, he posted a photo of his face on a giant ad in East London, with his name and the date, Sept. 8, saying “Morning London x”

The black and white ad includes a Spotify logo, so it’s possible that a new single will be released on the date posted on the massive billboard.

Morning London x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

Smith also recently posted a photo that said, “rehearsing” so we know he’s been in the studio.