Kick off your Labor Day weekend with a Totally ’80s Weekend on 102.5 KEZK!

All of your favorites from Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, to Prince and the Eurythmics — will be playing all weekend long!

So pull up your leg warmers, stick on some shoulder pads and break out the parachute pants this weekend with your favorite ’80s tunes on 102.5 KEZK.

Listen live: http://bit.ly/1sIoyZ6