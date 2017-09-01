Bakers Trapped by Flood Make Bread for Hurricane Survivors

A group of bakers at El Bolillo Bakery in Houston decided to make the most out of a bad situation this week when they couldn’t get leave work due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey. People reports that 45-year-old Jorge Abundiz and his colleages used their time indoors to bake as many sheets of pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread) as possible for hungry victims. “I was happy that my family and my home were all right–I’m one of the fortunate few,” Abundiz says. “I didn’t sleep and did nothing but bake for two of those days, but that’s OK. I’m happy to be a part of the effort to aid those in need. We all are.” More than 4,200 pounds of flour and four days later, Abundiz and his team are continuing to give away thousands of loaves and pastries from El Bolillo’s three locations.