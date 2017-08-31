KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Announces Telethon for Hurricane Harvey

Trish
Jamie Foxx has announced that there will be a telethon on September 12 to raise money for the people impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

TMZ reports that the telethon will take place simultaneously in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville, and will be aired by all the major networks for one hour. Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton will purportedly host from Nashville, while the Los Angeles portion will be hosted by Foxx and, tentatively, Hilary Duff, who was born in Houston. Foxx also shared in his video that he’s donated $25,000 to GlobalGiving, a non-profit organization that provides a global crowdfunding platform for grassroots charitable projects.

Stars such as Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and the Kardashian family have already donated to Hurricane Harvey relief, most notably Sandra Bullock, who donated $1 million to the Red Cross on Tuesday.

