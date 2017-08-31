Today Marks the 20th Anniversary of the Death of Princess Diana

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of England’s Princess Diana, the so-called people’s princess who died in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi. (Her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver were killed as well, while her bodyguard survived.) Today, mourners placed flowers, photos and notes near the site of the crash in Paris, while admirers of Diana did the same near the gates of Kensington Palace in London. On Wednesday, Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry, visited a memorial garden in London to draw attention to their mother’s charitable work. Accompanied by William’s wife, Kate, the royals “chatted animatedly with representatives from groups that Diana supported,” reports the AP.

Elton John posted this pic in memory of his friend: