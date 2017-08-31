KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Today Marks the 20th Anniversary of the Death of Princess Diana

Trish
Filed Under: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Diana, The Royal Family
(Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of England’s Princess Diana, the so-called people’s princess who died in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi. (Her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver were killed as well, while her bodyguard survived.) Today, mourners placed flowers, photos and notes near the site of the crash in Paris, while admirers of Diana did the same near the gates of Kensington Palace in London. On Wednesday, Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry, visited a memorial garden in London to draw attention to their mother’s charitable work. Accompanied by William’s wife, Kate, the royals “chatted animatedly with representatives from groups that Diana supported,” reports the AP.

 

 

Elton John posted this pic in memory of his friend:

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live