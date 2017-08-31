STL For Houston: Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

KEZK, along with our sister stations KMOX and Y98, is partnering with the Teamsters Joint Council 13, the American Red Cross, Schnucks Markets, the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues to collect donations and cleaning supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Join us for a live broadcast from 6am – 7pm at the Schnucks on Butler Hill Road Friday, September 8th.

Schnucks Markets will be participating in a Scan & Give to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey with 100% of those donations going to the American Red Cross. At checkout, customers will have the option of donating $1, $5 or $10 through the Scan & Give program. This will take place from Thursday, Aug. 31st until Friday, Sept. 8th. There are 67 Schnucks Markets participating in the Scan & Give to benefit STL for Houston.

The St. Louis Cardinals will be giving away 1,000 vouchers for the 2018 season each good for two tickets to a game next season. The St. Louis Blues are also participating in the donation event.

In addition to the Scan & Give program, we will also be collecting supplies.

Donation suggestions:

Non-perishable food items

Dog food

Mops

Brooms

Rubber gloves

Bleach

Paper towels

Sponges

Brushes

All-purpose cleaner

Trash bags

Dish soap

Hand soap

Diapers

New and unopened underwear (men and women)

New and unopened t-shirts (men and women)

These items will be shipped by the Teamsters Joint Council 13 to the region to be distributed.

Help us spread the word and encourage donations on social media via #STLforHouston.