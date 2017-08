The Voice is having fun with its new promo for its upcoming season-13 premiere, offering up coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and newcomer Jennifer Hudson as characters in a 1970s-style cop show. The minute-long clip shows the cast throwing punches, driving squad cars and taking down bad guys as an announcer declares, “The best around are back on the beat and looking for The Voice!” The reality competition returns to NBC on September 25.