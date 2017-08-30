KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Target to Roll Out a New $5 Wine Brand

Target is revamping their entire inventory, and, thankfully for those over the age of 21, that includes adult beverages.

After adding multiple new brands in the fashion and home decor departments, the big box store is turning to alcoholic beverages: Target just announced that they will be selling an exclusive line of wines starting next month. The best part? Each bottle costs just $5. Yes, that’s just a couple more bucks than Trader Joe’s famed Two-Buck Chuck.

The new line, which will be available starting September 3 and called California Roots, includes five wine blends “carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes.”

Click here to read more about each wine. 

