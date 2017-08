One property brother will be on the ballroom instead of a living room this fall!

Today on GMA, Property Brother Drew Scott was revealed as one of celebrity contestants for the upcoming 25th season.

Scott will be dancing with pro Emma Scott, and is ready to hit the ground dancing saying, “I want to make it my duty to get her a second Mirror Ball.”

More stars will be named through out the upcoming weeks so stay tuned. DWTS returns Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c on ABC.