Matt Carpenter Pledges $10,000 for Every Homerun for Hurricane Harvey Relief

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that the team will match Matt Carpenter’s and Adam Wainwright’s pledges to donate $10,000 each for every home run Carpenter hits between now and the end of the season for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

                “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Texas and the entire Gulf Coast,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the St. Louis Cardinals. “We want to do our part to help those in need and were inspired by Matt’s leadership, as well as his and Adam’s spontaneous generosity.”

Shortly after news of Hurricane Harvey broke, Carpenter, a native of the Texas coastal city of Galveston, took to social media to make the pledge to help the Houston area families hurt by the devastating storm.

Shortly after, Carpenter’s teammate Wainwright pledged to match his $10,000 donation for each homerun.

Fans can join the conversation with #HomeRunRelief.

