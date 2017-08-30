Matt Carpenter Pledges $10,000 for Every Homerun for Hurricane Harvey Relief

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that the team will match Matt Carpenter’s and Adam Wainwright’s pledges to donate $10,000 each for every home run Carpenter hits between now and the end of the season for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Texas and the entire Gulf Coast,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the St. Louis Cardinals. “We want to do our part to help those in need and were inspired by Matt’s leadership, as well as his and Adam’s spontaneous generosity.”

Shortly after news of Hurricane Harvey broke, Carpenter, a native of the Texas coastal city of Galveston, took to social media to make the pledge to help the Houston area families hurt by the devastating storm.

From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Shortly after, Carpenter’s teammate Wainwright pledged to match his $10,000 donation for each homerun.

Because @UncleCharlie50 is a stud in every sense of the word..he has pledged to match the 10,000 for each Homerun I hit #prayingforHouston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Fans can join the conversation with #HomeRunRelief.