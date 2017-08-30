CARPOOL KARAOKE: The Cyruses Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’

Miley Cyrus and her whole family are on the new episode of Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke”, singing“Achy Breaky Heart”.

In a preview clip of the episode, Miley and her four siblings – Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah – as well as her parents, Billy Ray and Tish, pile into a van and jam out to Billy Ray’s 1992 hit.

With Braison (a model and musician) behind the wheel, the family gets into the country groovin’ spirit by donning mullet-and-bandana wigs as soon as the first few riffs of the song start up.

“Guys, I think we can officially say the Cyrus family reunion is over,” Billy Ray says at the end of the clip, to which Miley quips, “That was one of the best days ever.”