WATCH: Luann Reveals Why She Filed For Divorce from Tom

Andy Cohen, Bravo, Luann, Real Housewives Of New York City, Watch What Happens Live
Real Housewives of New York star Luann De Lesseps has opened up about the moment she knew her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. was over.    De Lesseps and D’Agostino Jr. got married last New Year’s Eve, despite repeated warnings from her Real Housewives co-stars and photographic evidence that he was a cheater. Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps will air Wednesday, September 6.

Sidenote: RHOC is so painful this season. This is one of the worst seasons. I’m ready for Jersey!!

 

