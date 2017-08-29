WATCH: Luann Reveals Why She Filed For Divorce from Tom

Real Housewives of New York star Luann De Lesseps has opened up about the moment she knew her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. was over. De Lesseps and D’Agostino Jr. got married last New Year’s Eve, despite repeated warnings from her Real Housewives co-stars and photographic evidence that he was a cheater. Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps will air Wednesday, September 6.

