WATCH: Jerry Before Seinfeld Netflix Trailer

Jerry Seinfeld is scheduled to perform in St. Louis this fall, but you can watch a sneak peek of his stand up on Netflix before he comes to town!

Entertainment Weekly reports, Netflix just released a first look at Jerry Before Seinfeld, where you can see him riffing on growing up on Long Island, including childhood videos and the legal pads he’s been writing jokes on since 1975.

Jerry Before Seinfeld, the first of two Seinfeld stand-up specials coming to Netflix, starts streaming on Sept. 19.

Click here for ticket information. 

 

