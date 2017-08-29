KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

STUDY: 54% of People Don’t Like Answering Their Door Anymore

How is this only 54%?  I find that I get a little irritated when someone knocks on my front door…especially in the evening.

With the exception of neighborhood kids selling something for school or a sports team…I mean, I’m not completely heartless here!  🙂

Apparently however, I’m not alone in my desire to avoid having dealing with pushy door-to-door salespeople.  According to a new survey, 54% of people say they don’t like answering when someone rings their door.

They’re slightly more likely to answer if they have security cameras installed and they can see who’s there.

