Here Are Ways You Can Help During Hurricane Harvey

We don’t know how long it’ll take before places in Texas are safe again. We don’t know if they’ll ever return to normal. Because according to the National Weather Service, nobody alive has ever seen a storm like this in Texas.

But even if you are far from the devastation, there are ways to contribute. There are organizations that need support—now more than ever—that will ensure that people impacted by the storm have the resources they need to keep their lives functioning. Here’s a list of some of them, and what they’ll be doing to help:

To Help Kids

The Texas Diaper Bank, which is based out of San Antonio, is putting together relief kit for families with very small children who need access to clean diapers in the midst of flooding and evacuations. Diapers take up a lot of space in a delivery truck, which means that other relief organizations have to decide between bringing diapers or food to affected areas. The Texas Diaper Bank fills in that need.

To Help People With Medical Needs

Direct Relief USA offers prescription drugs and other medical supplies to those who need it in emergency situations, and works with clinics and primary care doctors to ensure that people are able to get what they need when they need it. They’re accepting financial contributions.

To Help Animals

We all saw the photo of the dog carrying the full bag of food around after the storm, right? Good boy, Otis. And there are a lot of pets who were uprooted by the storm. The SPCA of Texas is taking in hundreds of animals transferred from shelters on the coast who aren’t safe where they are right now. You can donate to the organization to help defray the costs—or you can open your home and foster a displaced animal until it can be reunited with its owner.

To Provide Food

Here’s a list of food banks in both affected areas and in places where those affected are likely to spend some time in the immediate aftermath of the storm (via the Houston Press):

Houston Food Bank

832-369-9390

houstonfoodbank.org

Galveston Food Bank

409-945-4232

galvestoncountyfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (Victoria)

361-578-0591

victoriafoodbank.org

Closed Friday

Corpus Christi Food Bank

361-887-6291

foodbankcc.com

Southeast Texas Food Bank (Beaumont)

409-839-8777

setxfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (Pharr)

956-682-8101

foodbankrgv.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank (Bryan)

979-779-3663

bvfb.org

Central Texas Food Bank (Austin)

512-282-2111

centraltexasfoodbank.org

San Antonio Food Bank

210-337-3663

safoodbank.org