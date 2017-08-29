KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Britney Spears & Demi Lovato Post MakeUp-Free Selfies

Trish
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, makeup-free selfies
(Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Britney Spears and Demi Lovato both posted makeup-free selfies to Instagram. I have to say they both look gorgeous!! You go girls!

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Monday to announce she’s just earned her blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. “I’m so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!” she wrote alongside a makeup-free selfie that shows off her newly earned belt tied around her waist. “I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since.” The 25-year-old Lovato’s trainer Jay Glazer also wrote on Instagram, “I’m more proud of the work [Demi] puts in with nobody watching than I am what she does with the world watching. Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #BJJ. YOU put the grind in!”

Britney Spears posted yesterday saying ” I call this my morning coffee at home look . #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye“If you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye…”

 

 

