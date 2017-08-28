KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

U2 Tuesdays: Listen to Win Tickets to U2 in St. Louis

Win: A pair of tickets to see U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, September 1, 2017

Listen to the KEZK all day on Tuesday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Tickets are on sale now, click here for more show information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 1, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

