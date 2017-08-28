Listen to Win a Gift Certificate to Big River Running Co.

KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Win: A $150 gift certificate to Big River Running Company.

Contest Ends: Friday, September 1, 2017

Listen to the Trish Gazall on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a $150 gift certificate to Big River Running Company.

Big River Running Company has opened a brand new West County location in Town & Country. It has a new look and carries many new brands for non-runners, so you don’t have to be a runner to love Big River Running Company.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 1, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

