WATCH: The Late Jay Thomas and His Hilarious ‘Lone Ranger Story’

Filed Under: David Letterman, Jay Thomas, The Lone Ranger

Sitcom star JAY THOMAS died of cancer yesterday at the age of 69.

He played the co-owner of the deli on “Mork & Mindy” . . . the ice hockey player who was married to Carla on “Cheers” . . . Jack Stein on “Love & War” . . . and he won two Emmys for his guest appearances as Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown”.

He used to tell a great story about Clayton Moore, the Lone Ranger . . . and David Letterman loved it so much that he brought Jay back every year at Christmas to tell the story.  (Jay was also a radio host for a long time, in New York and Los Angeles.)

RIP Jay Thomas.

