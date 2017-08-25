KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

LISTEN: Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: "Look What You Made Me Do", Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift released a dark new song called “Look What You Made Me Do” on Thursday night that could be about a number of celebrities she’s feuded with over the years, including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

The accompanying lyric video, directed by Joseph Kahn, shows snakes slithering across the screen as Taylor sings, “I don’t like your perfect crime/ How you laugh when you lie/ You said the gun was mine/ It’s cool / I don’t like you.” She continues, “But I got smarter, I got harder in a nick of time. Honey I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time/ I got a list of names and yours is in red underlined.”

Taylor goes on to make it clear that she’s aware that the public’s perception of her has changed since the Kimye drama by singing, “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me/ I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.” Toward the end of the song, she then declares, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? ‘Cause she’s dead!”

The song is the first off Swift’s forthcoming album Reputation, due November 10.

