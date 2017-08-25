Brad Pitt’s Nudes Inspired Shania’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much”

Shania Twain has finally revealed why she name-checked actor Brad Pitt in her 1997 hit single “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” “I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine, which Pitt later successfully sued for publishing the paparazzi photos].

And this was like all the rage,” Twain recalls in a new interview with Billboard. “I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day.” Twain goes on to explain that she “wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt.” “But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever,” she adds. “Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Shania will be returning to St. Louis next year. Get ticket info here!