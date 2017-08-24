Winning Powerball Ticket in Massachusetts Gets $759 Million

Well I guess we can’t quit our jobs. A single winning ticket for Wednesday’s $758.7 million grand prize was sold at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts. (Initially, the ticket was erroneously reported to have been sold in Watertown.) It’s the largest jackpot with a single winner in North American history, according to a lottery spokesman. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball was 4. As of last night, it wasn’t clear who bought the lucky ticket. CNN notes that the current jackpot refers to the annuity option, handed out in 30 payments over 29 years, increasing 5 percent annually. Most winners favor the cash option, which would now be $443.3 million. Chances of picking all six winning numbers in the Powerball stand at about one in 292 million. That means you’re way more likely to be killed by an asteroid (1 in 700,000), be struck by lightning while drowning (1 in 183 million) or give birth to quadruplets (1 in 729,000). Read more here.