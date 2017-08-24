KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Katy Perry’s Video for ‘Swish Swish’

Trish
After initially saying she’d release the music video for “Swish Swish” on Friday, Katy Perry went ahead and let it loose a day early today.

As ET notes, it may or may not be coincidence that she moved the video’s release up on the heels of frenemy Taylor Swift’s announcement that she’d be dropping her new single tonight.

The video shows an epic basketball game between Perry’s squad and one led by Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson. Bill Walton and Rich Eisen call the action, while Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, and Joey Chestnut are just four of several celebs who make cameos. Naturally, Nicki Minaj performs during the halftime show.

