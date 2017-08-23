KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

What Do Your Favorite TV Stars Make Per Episode??

Trish
Filed Under: American Idol, Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, Ozark, TV
(Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
With streaming services and  cable channels scrambling to launch their own scripted  series, established stars are making more on the small screen than ever before. According to Variety, here’s what several of these actors make per episode:
  • The Big Bang Theory’s stars, $900,000
  • Robert DeNiro, $775,000 (as-yet-untitled Amazon drama series)
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $650,000 (Ballers)
  • Modern Family’s stars, $500,000
  • William H. Macy, $350,000 (Shameless)
  • Emmy Rossum, $350,000 (Shameless)
  • Jason Bateman, $300,000 (Ozark)
  • Laura Linney, $300,000 (Ozark)
  • Will & Grace’s quartet of stars, $250,000

And a couple of others…. Netflix is paying David Letterman an estimated $2 million per episode for a six-episode commitment for an in-depth interview series. And Katy Perry is getting $25 million to be a judge on American Idol!! Click here to read more.

