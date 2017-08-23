What Do Your Favorite TV Stars Make Per Episode??

With streaming services and cable channels scrambling to launch their own scripted series, established stars are making more on the small screen than ever before. According to Variety, here’s what several of these actors make per episode:

The Big Bang Theory ’s stars, $900,000

’s stars, $900,000 Robert DeNiro, $775,000 (as-yet-untitled Amazon drama series)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $650,000 ( Ballers )

) Modern Family ’s stars, $500,000

’s stars, $500,000 William H. Macy, $350,000 ( Shameless )

) Emmy Rossum, $350,000 ( Shameless )

) Jason Bateman, $300,000 ( Ozark )

) Laura Linney, $300,000 ( Ozark )

) Will & Grace’s quartet of stars, $250,000 And a couple of others…. Netflix is paying David Letterman an estimated $2 million per episode for a six-episode commitment for an in-depth interview series. And Katy Perry is getting $25 million to be a judge on American Idol!! Click here to read more.