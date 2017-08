September 26 can’t come soon enough!!

A preview of NBC’s hit TV drama “This Is Us” was released today — in case we needed a reason to shed a few tears behind our cubicle walls.

Here’s a little taste of what’s to come next season:

It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017

The released scene gives viewers a look at the decision-making behind Randall’s adoption.

The newest season starts Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.