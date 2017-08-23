KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Preview Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix Special

Trish
I can’t wait for this!!! Jerry Seinfeld’s first-ever Netflix comedy special Jerry Before Seinfeld received a September 19 release date on Tuesday, as well as an epic series of teasers that offers a close-up look at the legendary comic’s material. The nine pics and videos posted to Netflix Comedy’s Instagram page showcase the extensive library of legal pads on which Seinfeld has written down notes and jokes over the years. The special even includes his first joke about being left-handed.

You go to a party, there’s nobody there. ‘Where’d everybody go?’ ‘They left!’

And others:

I’m only one finger away from a compliment.

Easy, easy, easy…

