STUDY: Close Friendships in High School Make for Happier Adults

Are you still close with your high school friends? It could make you a happier adult!

A new research suggests having close friendships is better for your adult mental health than having many friends in high school.

“Our research found that the quality of friendships during adolescence may directly predict aspects of long-term mental and emotional health,” said study leader Rachel Narr, a graduate student at the University of Virginia.

As technology makes it increasingly easy to build a social network of superficial friends, focusing time and attention on cultivating close connections with a few individuals should be a priority,” Allen said.

