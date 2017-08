Here’s the video of Bonnie Tyler singing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the eclipse yesterday . . . backed by Joe Jonas and his band DNCE.

The performance was part of a sold out Royal Caribbean cruise that sailed through the path of the total eclipse.

And not surprisingly, “Total Eclipse” hit #1 on iTunes yesterday.

The song was edited down from its original eight minutes to two minutes and 40 seconds, the exact length of this year’s eclipse.

