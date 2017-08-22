WATCH: A-Rod and J-Lo Hit the Gym

The couple that works out together stays together??? Earlier this week, A-Rod Instagrammed a montage video showing him and J-Lo training alongside each other at a gym in Florida. The footage, set to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” shows the both of them lifting free weights and using Nautilus equipment before taping up their wrists and hands for some light sparring. But don’t worry: They only punched a trainer, not each other.

