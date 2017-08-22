Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Just for Fall

It’s not really Fall until every last snack or drink or candy you usually eat has become pumpkin-ified. M&M’s? Obviously. Pumpkin Spice Lattes? Wouldn’t be Fall without one. And now Kit Kats are going full-on pumpkin this season, too.
According to foodie Instagram @Junkbanter, these new Kit Kats can possibly be found at Kroger locations. So far, they’ve been spotted at Dillons, which is a Kansas-based branch of Kroger. No word yet on if they’ll be in other retailers, so keep your eyes peeled.
Break me off a piece of that pumpkin pie, baby! 😍 New Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats! These were found at a Dillons, another store owned by Kroger. No word on other retailers yet but something of this magnitude should make it to other retailers too. It damn well better! Weird Kit Kats and pumpkin spice flavored things are basically the two reasons I exist. — Thank you @tmpap for sending in a photo, and then following my instructions to do a full blown photo shoot in the backyard. 💁🏻📸💯
And if you try them let us know what you think!