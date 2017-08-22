Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Just for Fall

It’s not really Fall until every last snack or drink or candy you usually eat has become pumpkin-ified. M&M’s? Obviously. Pumpkin Spice Lattes? Wouldn’t be Fall without one. And now Kit Kats are going full-on pumpkin this season, too.

According to foodie Instagram @Junkbanter, these new Kit Kats can possibly be found at Kroger locations. So far, they’ve been spotted at Dillons, which is a Kansas-based branch of Kroger. No word yet on if they’ll be in other retailers, so keep your eyes peeled.

And if you try them let us know what you think!