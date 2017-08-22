Billy Joel Wears Star of David in Rare Political Statement

By Scott T. Sterling

Amidst the rising tide of white nationalism and neo-nazi visibility across America, Billy Joel made a powerful statement during a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden this week.

Related: Axl Rose Joins Billy Joel Onstage for AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’

The hit-making icon took to the stage wearing a bright yellow Star of David pinned to his lapel with another on the back of his suit jacket, referring to the symbol Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

It was a powerful statement from Joel, who was born to Jewish parents and refers to himself as “culturally Jewish.” The symbolism was even more profound as Joel has been known to shy away from politics during concerts.

“I try to stay out of politics,” he told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think.”

Joel’s daughter, Alexa Ray, took to Instagram to support her dad’s strong stance, writing, “Now, THIS Is How You Do It. THAT’S MY POP!!! Proud Jewish New Yorker Through & Through!!!!! REPRESENT! STAND STRONG!” See her post below.

Jole’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley was also at the show. “And on the day of the Solar Eclipse a yellow star appeared on the jacket of another kind of star with a clinched fist that seemed to be gripping painful, no excruciating, memories of loved ones who wore that star to their death,” she wrote. “May that star also remind you today of the gold stars pinned to the jackets of soldiers for their bravery and valor for fighting an evil so hideous even the gold stars in the sky were afraid to shine. Thank you Billy for reminding people what was …so it may never ever be again.”