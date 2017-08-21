Where To Find Solar Eclipse Freebies and Deals Today

Many business are putting (or at least attempting to put) their own particular spin on today’s Solar Eclipse. Often their attempts fall flat or just make no sense, however when free food is involved, people tend to pay attention.

Here’s a list of some of the special deals available today:

Dairy Queen: Eclipse Day kicks off a new end-of-summer special at Dairy Queen. When you buy one Blizzard, you can get a second of equal or lesser value for only 99 cents, from Monday, August 21, through Sunday, September 3.

Denny’s: On Monday, Denny’s is hosting an all-you-can-eat special on “Mooncakes” for $4. What are Mooncakes? Denny’s admits “they’re our regular pancakes, but they look a lot like the moon.”

Krispy Kreme: The donut chain doesn’t have any special eclipse discounts, but it is introducing a new eclipse-theme treat on Monday. Krispy Kreme says its original glazed donuts “will be eclipsed by a mouth watering chocolate glaze to coincide with the solar eclipse” at participating locations starting August 21. The new donuts will also be available in selection locations on Saturday and Sunday.

Pilot Flying J convenience stores are giving away Milky Way’s and Eclipse gum packets when you buy any drink.

Penn Station is giving out free 6-inch subs, with the purchase of any size sub, but you have to mention the words “solar special.”