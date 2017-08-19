KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

The Five Best & Worst States for Retirement

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/ Getty Images)

If you have the luxury of deciding where to retire, consider WalletHub’s list of 2017’s best and worst states in which to do so. The site investigated which states “[let] you keep more money in your pocket without requiring a drastic lifestyle change,” looking at factors ranging from affordability to health care and quality of life. Here, the five best and worst:

Best:

1.    Florida, ranked first in affordability, 11th in quality of life, and 24th in health care
2.    Wyoming, ranked fourth in affordability, 25th in quality of life, and 19th in health care
3.    South Dakota, ranked 15th in affordability, 33rd in quality of life, and second in health care
4.    Iowa, ranked 26th in affordability, sixth in quality of life, and fifth in health care
5.    Colorado, ranked 27th in affordability, 17th in quality of life, and seventh in health care

Missouri came in at 14th and Illinois was 32nd on the list.

Worst:
    1.    Rhode Island, ranked 51st (the District of Columbia was included in the rankings in addition to the 50 states) in affordability, 46th in quality of life, and 29th in health care
2.    Alaska, ranked 38th in affordability, 50th in quality of life, and 34th in health care
3.    District of Columbia, ranked 44th in affordability, 51st in quality of life, and ninth in health care
4.    Connecticut, ranked 49th in affordability, 13th in quality of life, and 15th in health care
5.    Hawaii, ranked 50th in affordability, 34th in quality of life, and third in health care

Click for the full rankings, which reveal that the lowest adjusted cost of living is in Mississippi, while the highest is in Hawaii.

