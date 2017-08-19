Red Wine Component Has Anti-Aging Benefits

Good news, keep drinking that glass of red a day!

A recent study from The Journals of Gerontology revealed that resveratrol, a compound found in the skin of red grapes and in red wine, shares many of the same benefits as a drug prescribed to fight Type 2 diabetes called metformin.

Both resveratrol and metformin have many of the same neuroprotective benefits that come from a low-calorie diet and exercise. researchers found that resveratrol preserves muscle fibers during aging.

Though resveratrol was effective for the study, Gregorio Valdez, an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute who worked on the study, says there’s no way anybody could drink enough red wine to yield similar results. In fact, right now that much resveratrol in your system might not even be safe.

Nonetheless, there are still other studies that link red wine to better cholesterol and to fighting obesity, so there are still plenty of reasons to pop that cork.

Click here to read more.