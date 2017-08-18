This Is Us Recruits That ‘70s Show Star

This Is Us has added That ‘70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp to the cast for season two. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rupp is expected to appear in multiple episodes as Linda, a social worker who crosses paths with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) during their quest to adopt a child. Rupp is the latest guest star to join This Is Us season two, which will also feature Sylvester Stallone as Kevin’s co-star in a fictional wartime movie. Previous guest stars on the NBC series include Ron Howard, Katie Couric, Katey Sagal, and Brad Garrett. This Is Us premieres at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 on NBC.