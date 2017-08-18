KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

LIST: The Top 3 Most Stressful Parts of Kids Going Back To School

Once your kids get out on summer vacation, you drop your finely-tuned military regimen every morning to get them up, ready, and out.  But now that they’re back, you’ve got to figure it out all over again.

A new survey asked parents what stresses them out the most during these early days of their kids going back to school.

More than half of parents surveyed cited they dislike packing lunch (53 percent) and listed it as the most stressful part of the back-to-school season (61 percent). When asked to choose their top three stresses about their kids going back-to-school, parents reported:

  • Packing lunch- 61 percent
  • Getting your children up and dressed- 55 percent
  • Homework- 47 percent

I’m going with #1 as well…how about you?

