5 Amazing Sights You’ll Only See During a Solar Eclipse

Ahead of Monday’s solar eclipse, National Geographic has compiled this list of five amazing things you’ll be able to see during the phenomenon:

Diamond ring effect: About 15 seconds before the moon completely covers the sun, only a tiny crescent of sunshine is left and the sun’s faint upper atmosphere begins to come into view. Around this time, the sliver of bright sunlight transitions into a stunning burst around the sun’s edge to create a diamond ring effect.

Baily’s beads: In the final seconds before and after totality, a series of white glowing dots of sunlight known as Baily’s beads–named for astronomer Francis Baily–appear along the edge of the moon’s silhouette.

Solar flares: Just as the moon begins to totally cover up the sun, titanic flares called solar prominences become visible and peek out from the edge of the darkening disc.

The corona: No not the beer. The moments when the moon fully covers the sun is the only time people on Earth can see the corona–the pastel-colored rings around the sun–without special equipment.