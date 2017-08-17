KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

World’s Highest Paid Actresses

Trish
Emma Stone (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)
Now that the Hunger Games franchise has concluded, Jennifer Lawrence is no longer the highest-paid actress in the world–although she still ranks a respectable #3 after La La Land‘s Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston, thanks in no small party to product endorsement deals. According to Forbes, these are the 10 actresses who have made the most money over the past 12 months:
1. Emma Stone, $26 million
2. Jennifer Aniston, $25.5M
3. Jennifer Lawrence, $24M
4. Melissa McCarthy, $18M
5. Mila Kunis, $15.5M
6 (tie). Emma Watson, $14M
6 (tie). Charlize Theron, $14M
8 (tie). Cate Blanchett, $12M
8 (tie. Julia Roberts, $12M
10. Amy Adams, $11.5M
