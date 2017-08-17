KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Win A Pair Of Front Row Tickets To Our Back To The Eighties Show

August 17, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Back to the Eighties

Win: A pair of front row tickets to Back To The Eighties: The Retro Futura Tour

Contest Ends: Friday, August 18, 2017

Head to KEZK’s Facebook page and comment our Back To The Eighties post for your chance to win a pair of front row tickets to 102.5 KEZK presents Back To The Eighties: The Retro Futura Tour on Saturday, August 19th at the Family Arena.

Featuring performances by Howard Jones, Modern English, Men Without Hats, Bow Wow Wow, Katrina from Katrina and the Waves and The English Beat.

 

kezk backtothe80s contest1200x1200 Win A Pair Of Front Row Tickets To Our Back To The Eighties Show

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winners will be notified via Facebook Messenger. Contest ends Thursday, August 18, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

