Find Out Which Words Were Added to the Dictionary the Year You Were Born

Ever wanted to know what words first came into use when you came into the world? Well, Merriam-Webster — the dictionary whose timely tweets have provided a sly commentary on recent news — just released their new web feature “Time Traveler” that lets you do exactly that. All you have to do is enter your birth year, and let the once-fresh lexicon of the past wash over you.

Upon learning that the word “scrunchie” was added to the dictionary the year she was born, one lucky staffer (who was once the proud owner of a scrunchie-maker) said, “It’s so beautiful that my obsession with the ’80s has come full circle knowing scrunchies and I were born in the same year. I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life.” Beautiful, indeed.

Some other staffers, however, weren’t as lucky, with “401k”, “stressed-out,” “call-waiting,” “major depression,” and “fax modem” defining their birth years.

In the past year, the U.S. dictionary has added the words “listicle,” “humblebrag,” and “binge-watch.” (Something for those babies born in 2017 to look forward to reminiscing about in the future.)

Figure out what words were born the same year as you here.