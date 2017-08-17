Bonnie Tyler To Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During Eclipse

Bonnie Tyler is set to perform her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the actual solar eclipse this Monday, August 21.

According to TIME, Tyler will perform the track during her set aboard the “Oasis of the Seas,” as part of Royal Caribbean’s week-long “Total Eclipse” cruise. She will be backed by the Joe Jonas-led DNCE. The cruise is set to be situated at “the optimal spot at sea” to see the full eclipse when Tyler and DNCE start playing.

The eclipse–which marks the first total solar eclipse that will be visible in the contiguous United States since 1979–is only supposed to last two minutes and 40 seconds, while Tyler’s song is four-and-a-half minutes.