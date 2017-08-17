KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Bonnie Tyler To Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During Eclipse

Greg Hewitt August 17, 2017 8:55 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Bonnie Tyler, Great American Total Solar Eclipse, Total Eclipse of the Heart

Bonnie Tyler is set to perform her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the actual solar eclipse this Monday, August 21.

According to TIME, Tyler will perform the track during her set aboard the “Oasis of the Seas,” as part of Royal Caribbean’s week-long “Total Eclipse” cruise. She will be backed by the Joe Jonas-led DNCE. The cruise is set to be situated at “the optimal spot at sea” to see the full eclipse when Tyler and DNCE start playing.

The eclipse–which marks the first total solar eclipse that will be visible in the contiguous United States since 1979–is only supposed to last two minutes and 40 seconds, while Tyler’s song is four-and-a-half minutes.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live