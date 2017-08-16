KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Hewitt’s Hometown Hero: Raynard Nebbitt

Greg Hewitt August 16, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Hewitt's Hometown Heroes, Raynard Nebbitt

You don’t have to live in or drive through Webster Groves on a daily basis to know who Raynard Nebbitt is.

Chances are you’ve seen him at some point over the past twenty years either on his way or at what’s come to be known as “Raynard’s Bridge”.

Raynard is as much a part of Webster Groves as anyone, and it’s that connection he’s made with the community that drives the desire to help keep him near where he’s most comfortable.

On his bridge.

He and his sister are longtime residents of Webster Groves, however medical issues faced by his sister forced the two to move from the community into separate homes.

That’s when the community decided to help.  A GoFundMe page set up by his friends throughout the city has been set up to help Raynard and his sister return to the city they called home for more than 40 years.

He inspires many with his drive, determination and heart every day and for that reason, he’s this months’s “Hewitt’s Hometown Hero”

 

