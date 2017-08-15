KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: DJ Speaks Out About Losing Taylor Swift Groping Trial

Trish August 15, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift groping trial, Taylor Swift lawsuit
Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

David Mueller, the ex-DJ from Denver who lost his job after groping Taylor Swift, told Good Morning America today that he’s innocent–despite Monday’s verdict to the contrary. “What I’m saying is I didn’t do what they said,” claims Mueller. “I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph.” Not only was Mueller’s lawsuit against Swift for getting him fired tossed out of court last week, but on Monday, a jury ordered him to pay Swift a symbolic $1 (which is all she was asking for in a countersuit) for sexually assaulting her.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live