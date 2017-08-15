WATCH: DJ Speaks Out About Losing Taylor Swift Groping Trial

David Mueller, the ex-DJ from Denver who lost his job after groping Taylor Swift, told Good Morning America today that he’s innocent–despite Monday’s verdict to the contrary. “What I’m saying is I didn’t do what they said,” claims Mueller. “I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph.” Not only was Mueller’s lawsuit against Swift for getting him fired tossed out of court last week, but on Monday, a jury ordered him to pay Swift a symbolic $1 (which is all she was asking for in a countersuit) for sexually assaulting her.