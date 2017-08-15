Kate Hudson Can Sing!!

Kate Hudson played a rock groupie in Almost Famous, but who knew she could sing?!? This week, she was caught on camera busting out an a cappella cover of “Jealous” by Labrinth that shows she’s just as talented at singing as she is at acting. Us Weekly reports that the clip was posted by Hudson’s friend Laurie Lynn Stark and shows the actress holding a ginormous goblet of red wine while singing into an old-school microphone with a baggy cap covering her newly shaved head. (She got the buzz cut for her role in an upcoming project called Sister.)