Crocs Could Be Going Away for Good

The fashion industry has a thing for ugly shoes. Birkenstocks, Tevas, Crocs—the bigger the eye sore, the stronger the obsession. But it looks like one that we, ourselves, have been debating for some time now might be on its way out for good.

Crocs Inc. has been in a five-year legal battle with USA Dawgs over the brand’s clog style. This past Friday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a no to Crocs regarding its patent argument.

The New York Post has called the ruling a “major blow” to the company, noting its plans to close 160 stores over the next two years.

This might be a problem not even fashion can fix.