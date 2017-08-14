Man Builds Pool for Neighborhood Kids After Mourning Wife’s Death

When you lose a loved one, life can get pretty lonely.

94-year-old Keith Davison had enough of the peace and quiet, he needed a change in his life after his wife passed away from cancer.

“You just can’t imagine what it’s like,” says Davison, who lost his wife to cancer in 2016 after 66 years of marriage. “You cry a lot. That’s just the way it is, because she’s not here.”

Keith wasn’t going to mope around anymore.

He decided to bring joy back into his life by building a pool for the neighborhood kids at his house. Most of his neighbors thought at his age he wouldn’t actually go through with it.

Davison installed the pool in the late spring, and of course is was full by the beginning of summer.

“I knew they’d come,” says Davison, laughing.

According to 12 News Davison’s pool is no kiddy pool. It spans 32 feet long – and 9 feet deep under the diving board. It’s a welcome addition t0 a town that doesn’t have an outdoor public pool.

The neighborhood children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent, but after the kids go home, Davison enjoys the pool once things calm down.

“I’m not sitting by myself looking at the walls anymore,” he smiles. Besides, Davison asks, “What else would you think of doing where you could have a whole bunch of kids over every afternoon?”

