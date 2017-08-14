KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Man Builds Pool for Neighborhood Kids After Mourning Wife’s Death

August 14, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: kids, Pool, Swimming pool

When you lose a loved one, life can get pretty lonely.

94-year-old Keith Davison had enough of the peace and quiet, he needed a change in his life after his wife passed away from cancer.

“You just can’t imagine what it’s like,” says Davison, who lost his wife to cancer in 2016 after 66 years of marriage. “You cry a lot. That’s just the way it is, because she’s not here.”

Keith wasn’t going to mope around anymore.

He decided to bring joy back into his life by building a pool for the neighborhood kids at his house. Most of his neighbors thought at his age he wouldn’t actually go through with it.

Davison installed the pool in the late spring, and of course is was full by the beginning of summer.

“I knew they’d come,” says Davison, laughing.

94 yr old installs pool 1502588612109 10255537 ver1 0 Man Builds Pool for Neighborhood Kids After Mourning Wifes Death

ONE TIME USE ONLY

According to 12 News Davison’s pool is no kiddy pool. It spans 32 feet long – and 9 feet deep under the diving board.  It’s a welcome addition t0 a town that doesn’t have an outdoor public pool.

The neighborhood children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent, but after the kids go home, Davison enjoys the pool once things calm down.

“I’m not sitting by myself looking at the walls anymore,” he smiles.  Besides, Davison asks, “What else would you think of doing where you could have a whole bunch of kids over every afternoon?”

94 year old builds pool 1502588215700 10255535 ver1 0 Man Builds Pool for Neighborhood Kids After Mourning Wifes Death

ONE TIME USE ONLY

 

Click here to read the full story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live