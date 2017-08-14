KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Gwen Stefani’s Harry Potter Themed Party for Son’s Birthday

Trish August 14, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: blake shelton, Gwen Stefani, Harry Potter
(Photo VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani posted an Instagram story this weekend of  her middle son Zuma enjoying a birthday party with a magical Harry Potter theme. The event, held at their L.A. home, included life-sized cutouts of Potter, Severus Snape and Draco Malfoy, as well as flags and balloons representing the four Hogwarts houses. The food included an owl made out of pineapple and melons and a three-tiered cake topped with a Sorting Hat. E! reports that Zuma turns 9 later this month.

More from Trish Gazall
