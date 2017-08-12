Carrie Underwood Shares Pics From Family Superhero Party

It was a typical Thursday night at the Underwood-Fisher residence in Nashville, complete with a superhero-themed pajama party! Carrie Underwood took to Instagram that night to share snaps from their seemingly impromptu celebration of all things superhero, with Underwood and Mike Fisher’s 2-year-old son Isaiah getting in on the fun. “Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house,” Underwood captioned a snap of her son and husband in their kitchen sporting capes and masks. “Featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero!”

Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

She also threw in the hashtag #PJMasks as a shoutout to what is clearly Isaiah’s favorite cartoon of the moment.