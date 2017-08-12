KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Carrie Underwood Shares Pics From Family Superhero Party

August 12, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, PJ Masks
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation)

It was a typical Thursday night at the Underwood-Fisher residence in Nashville, complete with a superhero-themed pajama party! Carrie Underwood took to Instagram that night to share snaps from their seemingly impromptu celebration of all things superhero, with Underwood and Mike Fisher’s 2-year-old son Isaiah getting in on the fun. “Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house,” Underwood captioned a snap of her son and husband in their kitchen sporting capes and masks. “Featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero!”

She also threw in the hashtag #PJMasks as a shoutout to what is clearly Isaiah’s favorite cartoon of the moment.

 

