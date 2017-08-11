KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Starbucks Is Now Selling Bottled Pumpkin Spice Lattes

August 11, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks
Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Starbucks Frappuccino)

What good is a beverage craze if you can’t bottle it? On Thursday, Starbucks announced that, later this month, it will begin selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes at grocery stores in “ready-to-drink bottles, as well as Pumpkin Spice ground coffee. As Extra Crispy notes, fall just seems to be starting earlier and earlier, as Cost Plus World Market brought back their pumpkin spice coffee flavor earlier this month.

bottled pumpkin spice 0 Starbucks Is Now Selling Bottled Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Click here to read more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live