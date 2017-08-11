Starbucks Is Now Selling Bottled Pumpkin Spice Lattes

What good is a beverage craze if you can’t bottle it? On Thursday, Starbucks announced that, later this month, it will begin selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes at grocery stores in “ready-to-drink bottles, as well as Pumpkin Spice ground coffee. As Extra Crispy notes, fall just seems to be starting earlier and earlier, as Cost Plus World Market brought back their pumpkin spice coffee flavor earlier this month.

Click here to read more!